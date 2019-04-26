CLYDE EDWIN HEAZLIT JR.

FRANKLIN FURNACE — Clyde Edwin Heazlit Jr., 92 formerly of Franklin Furnace died on 4/23/2019 at SOMC Hospice in Portsmouth, OH after a brief illness. He is a graduate of University of Michigan receiving a BS degree in Forestry. Clyde spent his 30+ year career as a state of Ohio service forester in southern Ohio. Upon retirement he continued to work as a consulting forester.

Clyde was born on June 23, 1926 in Strongsville, Ohio to Clyde E. Sr. & Edna (Feightner) Heazlit.

Clyde was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Marguerite (Peg) Heazlit, 3 sisters & a special companion, Virginia Baker.

He is survived by three daughters, Karen (Rick) Sites of Columbus, Ohio; Cindy McCoy of Oldsmar, Florida & Fay Heazlit (Dave Guadnola) of Topeka, Kansas, a special friend, Mary Lou Rogers; 6 grandchildren, Aaron (Jen) Harmon, Rossford, OH; Andrew (Dena) Harmon, Tampa, FL; Brian (Hanneke) Sites, Oviedo, FL; Tim McCoy, Fargo, ND; David Sites, Douglasville, GA & Michael McCoy, Morehead, MN and 10 great grandchildren.

Clyde is a WWII veteran serving in the U.S. Army as an Instrument Repairmen at Ft. Richardson, Alaska. Upon discharge from the Army, Clyde & his cousin/best friend, Bill Daiber, ventured across Alaska & western Canada in a retired military Jeep purchased upon his discharge from the Army. Once they reached the Missouri river, Clyde & Bill purchased a wooden canoe & spent a month traveling down the Missouri & Mississippi rivers. Upon completion of their expedition, Clyde & Bill traveled back to their homes in the Cleveland area. Stories of these adventures would be shared with family and friends throughout their lifetime. For many decades Clyde & Bill continued to share traveling adventures.

The Green Township fire department was co-founded by Clyde. He was the first Fire Chief, a position in which he served for many years.

Clyde was a partner in the Millar Tree Farm Company, located in Lucasville, OH. Clyde & his family spent many years operating the Christmas tree farm, providing many seasonal jobs for local area teens.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to SOMC Hospice, 2201 25th Street Portsmouth, Ohio 45662.

Graveside services will be officiated 1:00 p.m. Monday, May 6th at Memorial Burial Park (Wheelersburg) by Rev. Perry Prosch of Wheelersburg United Methodist Church where Clyde was a lifelong member. Military rights will be administered by James Dickey Post 23 American Legion.