PENSACOLA — Dr. Clyde O. Hurst, 97, died peacefully with family attending, in Pensacola, Florida, where he has been a resident for 27 years on August 28, 2019. Dr. Hurst practiced pathology in Portsmouth, Ohio, at Portsmouth General Hospital, later Scioto Memorial Hospital, as well as Mercy Hospital, from 1959 until his retirement in 1991. He is survived by his daughter Najaria Hurst Esty (Warren), of Cove, Oregon, his son Rufus Bowen Hurst (Sandra) of Granville, Ohio, his daughter Pamela Hurst Boone (Matthew) of Ennis, Montana, and his son Clyde Oren Hurst (Laurie) of Mandeville, Louisiana, as well as 8 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and his siblings: Naomi Hurst Bankston, Myrtis Hurst Bankston, and Rudolf Hurst. He was predeceased by his sister June Hurst Bankston, his granddaughter, Kayla Nicole Hurst, and his beloved wife of 67 years, Catherine Blackledge Hurst.

Clyde was born September 19th, 1921, in Laurel Mississippi, the eldest surviving son of Rufus Harris Hurst and Minnie Cybele Scoggins Hurst. He graduated from Mississippi State College in 1950, and graduated from Tulane Medical School with his M.D. in 1954. After medical school Clyde and his family lived in Tacoma, Washington, where he developed a deep love for Mount Rainier. He and his family vacationed and hiked there for many years following his move to his working career in Portsmouth, Ohio. He was always planning the next trip to "The Mountain."

Clyde's values were family, education, and hard work. He was proudest when one of his family graduated from college or graduate school. He attended graduations whenever he could, and loved those occasions. His children and grandchildren will all remember his stories about "working hard" and "doing your best." He was an early-adopter of computer-assistance in

medicine, always struggling to get the best information to physicians in his hospitals as quickly as possible. His standards were excellence and high-quality results that helped his fellow physicians. He was much beloved through the family and will be deeply missed. At his request there will be no services.