1/1
Colleen Rafalowski
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Colleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

NEW BOSTON – Colleen Elizabeth Rafalowski, 52, of New Boston passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020 at her residence. She was born February 20, 1968 in New Jersey, a daughter of the late Barbara Hiles and was a homemaker.

She is survived by her husband, Terry Rafalowski, Sr.; one daughter, Holly Rafalowski; one son, Terry "TJ" Rafalowski, Jr.; one brother, Shaun Hiles, and one sister, Jennifer Hiles. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by one son, Michael Rafalowski, and one brother, Frank Hiles.

Graveside services will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 4, 2020 at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Minford. Arrangements are under the direction of Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford. Online condolences may be sent to www.edafh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home
6710 Swauger Valley Road
Minford, OH 45653-0152
(740 820-2331
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved