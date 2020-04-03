FRANKLIN FURNACE-Connie S. Copley, 63, of Franklin Furnace, Ohio, passed away, Thursday, April 2, 2020 at SOMC Hospice in Portsmouth, Ohio.Connie was born November 9, 1956, a daughter of the late Harold "Hap" Hicks and Ethel Leona Eidenour Hicks.

Connie retired as a caregiver from Edgewood Nursing Home in Lucasville, Ohio and loved all her residents and coworkers. She loved spending time with her family and playing bingo.

Along with her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Andrew Earl Copley Sr., who she married July 26, 1973, one son, Richie Copley and three sisters, Wannah Stephenson, Geraldine Scott and Rita Wooten.

She is survived by three sons, Andrew (Heidi) Copley Jr. of Franklin Furnace, Ohio, Charles Copley of Franklin Furnace, Ohio and Chris (Jessica) Copley of Lucaville, Ohio, one daughter, Candy (Toby) Crabtree of Lucasville, Ohio, one brother, Harold Hicks Jr., twelve grandchildren, R.J, Neriah, Charlie, Heidi, Julie, Lani, Christopher, Renee, Kia, James, Josh and Bree, one great grandchild, a niece, Bobbie Jo and many more nieces and nephews.

2 Corinthians 5:8, a private service will be held at a later date. Crockett L. Reed Funeral Home in South Shore, Kentucky is in charge of the arrangements.