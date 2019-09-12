WHEELERSBURG — Connie Hodge, 70, of Wheelersburg, died Monday, September 9, 2019, at SOMC Hospice. She was born January 18, 1949, in Portsmouth to the late Dewey and Ada Josephine (Snyder) Newsome. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Linda Gaines, and 4 brothers; Walter Newsome, Tom Newsome, Richard Newsome and David Newsome.

Connie is survived by a son, Andrew Vanhoose (Sandy) of Ocala, FL., daughters; Patty Timberlake and Roberta (Ruth) Hodge, a sister, Gwendolyn Zirkles (Dale), sisters-in-law; Elsie Johnson, and Pat Newsome, all of Portsmouth, grandchildren; Shawn, Samantha, Nichole, Brandy, AJ, Anndrea, Justin, Cody, and Matthew, great-grandchildren; Adrienne, Hayleigh, Paislee, Brianna, Braden, Jensen, Ricky, Tucker, Lexi, Jaylyn, Hunter, and Hayden, sisters-in-law:

She was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Funeral services will be 3:30 P.M. on Friday, September 13, 2019, at Melcher Hammer Funeral Home in Portsmouth with Pastor Dan Hess officiating, burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Franklin Furnace. Visitation for friends and family will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.