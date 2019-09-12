Connie Hodge (1949 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "I have known you a many yrs...Sorry to see you go but happy..."
    - Regina Ray
  • "Rest in heaven my beautiful grandma you will forever be in..."
    - Samantha Ball
Service Information
Melcher Funeral Home
1417 Offnere St
Portsmouth, OH
45662
(740)-353-2808
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
2:30 PM - 3:30 PM
Melcher Funeral Home
1417 Offnere St
Portsmouth, OH 45662
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
3:30 PM
Melcher Funeral Home
1417 Offnere St
Portsmouth, OH 45662
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

WHEELERSBURG — Connie Hodge, 70, of Wheelersburg, died Monday, September 9, 2019, at SOMC Hospice. She was born January 18, 1949, in Portsmouth to the late Dewey and Ada Josephine (Snyder) Newsome. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Linda Gaines, and 4 brothers; Walter Newsome, Tom Newsome, Richard Newsome and David Newsome.

Connie is survived by a son, Andrew Vanhoose (Sandy) of Ocala, FL., daughters; Patty Timberlake and Roberta (Ruth) Hodge, a sister, Gwendolyn Zirkles (Dale), sisters-in-law; Elsie Johnson, and Pat Newsome, all of Portsmouth, grandchildren; Shawn, Samantha, Nichole, Brandy, AJ, Anndrea, Justin, Cody, and Matthew, great-grandchildren; Adrienne, Hayleigh, Paislee, Brianna, Braden, Jensen, Ricky, Tucker, Lexi, Jaylyn, Hunter, and Hayden, sisters-in-law:

She was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Funeral services will be 3:30 P.M. on Friday, September 13, 2019, at Melcher Hammer Funeral Home in Portsmouth with Pastor Dan Hess officiating, burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Franklin Furnace. Visitation for friends and family will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Published in The Daily Times from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.