CONSTANCE (CONNIE) ANN EARY

PORTSMOUTH —Constance (Connie) Ann Eary, 79 of Portsmouth, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at home of natural causes. She was born on January 25, 1940, in Barboursville, WV, the oldest daughter of the late Carl Adkins and Ruby (Johnson) Adkins. Connie had been a baptized member of The United Church of God and a Sabbath keeper since 1976. She retired from Allied Moving and Storage Co. in Newport, VA after 25 years of service. She also shared a special love with many nephews, nieces, cousins and especially her brothers and sisters in Christ Jesus.

Connie is survived by two sons, Keith (Colleen) Eary of LaCrosse, WI and Daniel Eary of Wheelersburg, OH; three brothers, Michael (Pamela) Adkins, Dennis Adkins, and Timothy Adkins; three sisters, Linda (Stephan), Nola (Whitlow), and Brenda (LaSalandra) Adkins. She also leaves behind six grandchildren, Christopher, Bryan, Traci, Tonya, Kenny, and Daniel Jr.; and six great-grandchildren, Sabrina, Elijah, Emeric, Madison, Dillon, and Summer. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Ray Eary who died on July 11, 2004, and three brothers, Juan L. Adkins, Paul E. Adkins, and Carl M. Adkins.

Funeral services will be 12 Noon Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at D.W. SWICK-NELSON FUNERAL HOME in New Boston with Kevin Call officiating. Interment will follow at Baylous Cemetery in Barboursville, W.Va. The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 PM on Tuesday and one hour prior to services on Wednesday at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to www.DWSwickNelsonFuneralHome.Com