Cora Marshall
STOUT-Cora Joyce Tilley Marshall, 81 of Stout passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020 at SOMC Hospice in Portsmouth. Cora was born September 28, 1938 at Carey's Run in Scioto County to the late Thadus Edward Caldwell and Julia Alice Nelson Caldwell. Cora had been employed at the former Williams Shoe Factory and had also worked in healthcare as a Nurse's Aide. She was a member of Cedar Street Church of Christian Union. In addition to her parents, Cora was preceded in death by her siblings, Vera Lee Stephens, Charles Edward Caldwell Sr. and Mindi Hope Mullett; grandsons, Joshua Adam Tilley, Kyle Matthew Tilley and a daughter-in-law, Carmen Tilley. Cora is survived by her children, Bernard Eugene Tilley (Kim), Randall Wayne Tilley and Tammy Lynn Campbell (Mark); siblings Billey Joann Grashel, Judith Faye Cook and James Oliver Caldwell; grandchildren, Jerod, Mary, Aaron, Amanda, Ashley, Kandi, Kaylee, Kacy, Kristi and Sheila and sixteen great grandchildren.

Services will be 3:00 pm Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home in Wheelersburg with Pastor Bernard Tilley officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 2:00 pm until the 3:00 pm service hour Wednesday. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Masks and social distancing will be required. The funeral home does not provide masks. Condolences to the family may be made at www.harrison-pyles.com.



Published in The Daily Times from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home Ltd
11623 Gallia Pike Rd
Wheelersburg, OH 45694
