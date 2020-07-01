1/
Cora Sherrick
1941 - 2020
LUCASVILLE - Cora "Mae" Sherrick, 79, of Lucasville passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Kobacker House in Columbus. Born June 9, 1941 in Scioto County, a daughter of the late George J. Carter and Elsie Dingus, she was a homemaker and attended Rubyville Community Church.

She is survived by her husband, Russell Sherrick; two daughters, Pam Sherrick, Yvonne Telfer; one son, Russell Sherrick, Jr.; eight grandchildren; many great grandchildren, and a twin sister, Rosa Faye Ross. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Raymond Carter and Henry Carter.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Rubyville Community Church with Pastors Calvin Ray Evans and Brian Baer officiating. Burial will be at Rubyville Community Church Cemetery. Friends may at Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Saturday and one hour prior to the service on Sunday. Online condolences may be sent to www.edafh.com.



Published in The Daily Times from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
4
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home
JUL
5
Calling hours
01:00 PM
Rubyville Community Church
JUL
5
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Rubyville Community Church
Funeral services provided by
Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home
6710 Swauger Valley Road
Minford, OH 45653-0152
(740 820-2331
