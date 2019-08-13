CORBET JENKINS

LUCASVILLE — Corbet Lee Jenkins, 92, of Lucasville, went to be with his Lord and Savior Monday, August 12, 2019 at home surrounded by family and friends.

He was born January 15, 1927 in Lucasville, a son of the late Harve and Polenia Jenkins of Lucasville.

Corbet was a WWII veteran and above all, a bold soldier in God's Army. On April 18, 1953 he married his soul mate Mary Elizabeth "Sue" Davis in Lucasville. On October 29, 1954, he became a member of the Big Run United Baptist Church where he was ordained a minister in 1956 and continued to serve the Lord for almost 65 years. He was also a retired carpenter, and school bus driver/maintenance worker for the Northwest Local School District.

He was also preceded in death by his wife, Mary Elizabeth "Sue" Davis Jenkins February 28, 2015; three brothers, Clarence, Boyd, and Lloyd Jenkins; sisters Flora Penix, Della Mitchell, and Fearl Tackett.

Corbet is survived by four daughters, Janice (Gary Phipps) Jenkins of Otway, Lisa Jenkins, Lois (Raymond) Howard and Amy (Jeff) Vest all of Lucasville; granddaughter Tracy (Michael) Adkins of Otway; four grandsons Zachary (Leah) Jenkins and Jacob (Linsi) Howard both of Minford, Caleb Howard and Alex (Nicole) Vest of Lucasville; great-grandchildren Cole, Caiman, and Cambry Adkins, Linden Fletcher, Bobbie Sue Kleinke, Wyatt and Henry Jenkins.

Funeral service will be conducted at noon, Friday, August 16, 2019 at the Big Run United Baptist Church with Elders John Mollett, John Blanton, and Arvil Murray Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in the Corbet Jenkins Family Cemetery where graveside military rites will be performed by the William A. Baker and James F. Irwin Posts of the American Legion. Friends may call 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville and an hour prior to the funeral at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to SOMC Hospice 2201 25th St. Portsmouth, OH 45662.