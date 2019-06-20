CORVAN S. CLARK

RUBYVILLE — Corvan Samuel Clark, 93 of Rubyville passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at his residence. He was born April 29, 1926.

Corvan is survived by his wife, Virginia of 72 years; seven children, Sandra (Bill) Babcock, Sharon (Fred) Balmos, Deborah (Rick) Rodriguez, Dreama VanBibber, Tim (Terri) Clark, Tina Collier, Neil (MaryAnn) Clark; 21 grandchildren, and 32 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas & Mattie Clark; 8 brothers, Cline, Johnny, Mason, Victor, Irvin, Dennis, and two infants.

He was a WWII Army veteran with boots on the ground in the European Theater. He worked in his father's grocery in Alkol, WV and then short teaching job before moving to Ohio where he worked at the A-Plant during its construction then Detroit Steel Mill until he retired.

Corvan, his wife and children all RV'd to all 50 states and cruised to many other countries. He and Virginia spent winters in Bradenton, Florida the last 23 years. He enjoyed gardening, shuffleboard, card playing and group outings.

Funeral services will be conducted at 5:00 p.m. Friday, June 21, 2019 at Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford with Jackie Clark officiating. Burial will be at Universal Cemetery in Rubyville. Friends may call at the funeral home from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. Thursday and one hour prior to the service on Friday. Military graveside rites will be conducted by James Irwin Post No. 622 American Legion and William A. Baker Post No. 363. Online condolences may be sent to www.edafh.com.