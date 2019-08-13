CRAIG BOWER

MYRTLE BEACH — Craig Bower, 71 of Myrtle Beach, SC passed away peacefully Saturday, August 3, 2019.

Born in Portsmouth, OH, Craig was the son of the late Carl and Gladys Bower.

Craig enjoyed boating and spending time with friends and family. He spent his life trying to help people and make a difference. He was a member of the American Legion and the V.F. W.

Left to cherish Craig's memory are his loving wife, Connie of Myrtle Beach, SC; 4 sons, Robert L. Bower of Augusta, GA, Jason C. Bower and his wife Candace, Adam M. Bower and Nicholas A. Bower and his wife Paula all of Myrtle Beach, SC; 2 bothers, Phil Bower of Rubyville, OH and Eric Bower and his wife Janice of Circleville, OH; grandchildren, Holden Howard, Noah Bower, Jackson Bower, Connor Bower and Parker Bower, and a great granddaughter, Amelia Howard.

A funeral service will be held 11:00 AM Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Burroughs Funeral Home with interment following at 2:00 PM in Florence National Cemetery, Florence, SC. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.burroughsfh.com

Burroughs Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet, SC (843.651.1440) is assisting the family.