LUCASVILLE-Craig Stidham, 61, of Lucasville, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020 at SOMC Hospice.

He was born October 15, 1958 in Portsmouth, a son of the late Jerry and Rosella Jordan Stidham.

Craig was a former New Boston Coke Plant employee, a 1977 Northwest High School graduate and of the Community of Christ faith.

He was also preceded in death by his wife, Teresa Nolder Stidham, January 1, 2020; and a daughter, Tracy Kammer.

Craig is survived by three daughters, Tiffany Stidham, Kellie Stidham, and Lyndsey Stidham all of Lucasville; 14 grandchildren; one brother, Ted (Karen) Stidham of Lucasville; and three sisters, Melody (Sonny) Gloeckner of Pomeroy, Colleen Stidham of Lucasville, and Joni Lewis of Lucasville.

Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020 at the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville with Daron Lilly officiating. Burial will follow in Scioto Burial Park. Friends may call 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and an hour prior to the service Saturday.