WHEELERSBURG — Craig Lee Strickland, 62, of Wheelersburg passed away Monday, September 29th after months of battling cancer. Craig was born on February 29, 1957 in Portsmouth to Graham and Beverly Beall Strickland. He graduated from Wheelersburg High School in 1975 and attended Malone College in Canton, Ohio. Craig worked at Litteral's Nancy Rae Supermarket and Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home after graduation. He was a long time employee of Deemer's Supermarket, working for three generations of the Deemer family. Even after his illness prevented him from working, he was faithful to stop in and say "hi" to his extended Deemer's family. Craig attended Wheelersburg Baptist Church. He loved the fellowship of his church family, the Sunday morning worship and the teachings and mentoring of his pastor, Brad Brandt.

Craig will be missed by his sisters, Rayna (Bob) Browning of Cortland, Ohio; Jerri (Russ) McCarty of Wheelersburg; Tracey Strickland of San Diego, California; a brother, Dave Strickland of Wheelersburg and nieces Megan (Clinton) Myers, Colleen Browning and Mary Kate Browning; his Aunt Juanita Boseman of Marion, Ohio, Aunt Barbara and Uncle Bob of Greenville, South Carolina, his aunt Judy (Jay) Raker of Franklin, Tennessee as well as numerous Beall and Strickland aunts, uncles and cousins.

A funeral service and celebration of Craig's life will be held Saturday, October 19th at 11:00 am at Wheelersburg Baptist Church. The family would like to especially thank Terese Jones for being Craig's tireless caretaker and companion throughout his illness, Dave Pyles of Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home and everyone who has shared a story or memory about Craig with us. Memorial contributions may be made to the church or to SOMC Hospice in Craig's name. Condolences to the family may be made at www.harrison-pyles.com.