WEST PORTSMOUTH-CriCri Conley, 72 of West Portsmouth, went to be with her Lord on Tuesday February 18, 2020 at her home. She was born July 8, 1947 in Salt Lake City, Utah to the late Dale D. Harris and Ruth Shirley Trissler. Along with her parents, Cri was preceded in death by her stepmother who raised her, Teresa Harris, half sister Tish Hyde, father-in-law William "Bill" Conley and brother-in-law Doug Coleman.

She is survived by her husband William T. "Tim" Conley whom she married March 31, 1967. A son William T. "Bill" (Felicia) Conley Jr. of West Portsmouth, her two grandsons; Nathan E. Johnson Conley of Florida and Zachary Levi Conley of West Portsmouth, a brother Gary Harris and half-sister Ann Taylor both of Harrodsburg, Kentucky, mother-in-law Pauline Conley of West Portsmouth, , nieces Tonia Reynolds and Kelly (Mason) Moore, nephews John David Taylor and Chuck Taylor all of Harrodsburg, brother-in-law, Michael Lee (Kim) Conley of Austin, TX., sisters-in-law; Beverly (Steve) Mignerey and Cathy Coleman and their families.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Saturday February 22, 2020 at the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth with Vicki Bays officiating and interment in Scioto Burial Park. Friends may call at the funeral home from 6 to 8:00 PM on Friday and one hour prior to the service on Saturday. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in CriCri's name to SOMC Hospice or St Jude Children's Research Hospital. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com