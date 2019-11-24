LUCASVILLE - C. Thomas Kelley, 80, of Lucasville, passed away Saturday, November 23, 2019, at SOMC Hospice in Portsmouth. Born August 27, 1939, in Portsmouth, a son of the late Harmon Eaker and Julia (Fesch) Kelley, he was a retired sheet metal journeyman, a U.S. Navy Veteran and a member of Sunshine Church of Christ in Minford.

He is survived by his wife, Nola (Slone) Kelley; two sons, Christopher (Tabitha) Kelley, Timothy (Jennifer) Kelley; two grandchildren, Coleman Thomas Kelley, Julia Grace Kelley; a brother, Robert E. Kelley and a sister, Rebecca Gring. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, William Charles Kelley.

Funeral services will be conducted at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, November 30, 2019, at Sunshine Church of Christ in Minford, with Jason Coriell and Dr. Jon Partlow officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Burial Park in Wheelersburg. Friends may call at Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday and one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday. Online, condolences may be made to www.edafh.com.