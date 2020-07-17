WHEELERSBURG-Cyndie Ruth Kelley, 59, of Wheelersburg passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at River Run Nursing Center in Franklin Furnace. Cyndie was born August 19, 1960 in Columbus, OH to Dorothy Ruble Hudson and the late Ralph Hudson. Cyndie attended Rubyville Community Church. In addition to her mother, Cyndie is survived by her husband Wayne Kelley; two daughters, Tosha (Nathan) Caldwell and Brittany (DJ) Logan; a brother, Anthony Hudson; a sister, Olinda LeMaster; four grandchildren, Tyler, Taylah, Graidy and Gaige and several nieces and nephews.

Services will be 1:00 pm Monday, July 20, 2020 at Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home in Wheelersburg, with Pastor Anthony Hudson officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home 11:00 am Monday until the 1:00 pm service time. Interment will be in Carroll County Cemetery, Carroll, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home. Condolences to the family may be made at www.harrison-pyles.com.