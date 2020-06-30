Cynthia Rice
1954 - 2020
JACKSON-Cynthia Ann "Cindy" Rice, age 65, of Jackson, Ohio passed away Saturday, June 27th, 2020 at her home. She was born August 30th, 1954 in Chillicothe, Ohio to the late Clyde and Roberta (Geho) Rice.

Cindy is survived by her son, Ben Rice Hawkins of Jackson, Ohio; brother, Steve (Carol) Rice of Clinton, Tennessee; nephews, Eric, Adam, and Matthew Rice ;special friend, Deana Wiley; "The Birthday Club" ladies, as well as numerous other special friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Cindy was a 1972 graduate of Jackson High School. She was a member of Christ United Methodist Church where she sang in the choir. She loved sports, especially the Jackson Ironmen and the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, July 1st, 2020 from 4-7PM at the Lewis & Gillum Funeral Home of Jackson. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 2nd, 2020 at 11AM at the funeral home with Rev. Janie Karl officiating. Burial will follow at Fairmount Cemetery. Per CDC guidelines and governor recommendations, we are asked to follow proper social distancing procedures and guidelines. Online condolences may be sent to www.lewisgillum.com.



Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Lewis & Gillum Funeral Home
JUL
2
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Lewis & Gillum Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Lewis & Gillum Funeral Home
28 Harding Ave
Jackson, OH 45640
(740) 286-2010
