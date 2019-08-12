DALE LEE EVANS SR.

SOUTH WEBSTER — Dale Lee Evans Sr., age 70, of South Webster, passed away Monday, August 12, 2019, at his residence. He was born April 15, 1949 in South Webster, a son of the late Hulda Evans Stiles. Dale was a member of God's Way Church. He enjoyed going to church, loved fishing and hunting, and was a former roofer.

He is survived by his wife, Pamela (Bolton) Evans; three sons, Dale L. Evans, Jr. and wife, Lisa, of Wheelersburg, John A. Evans of South Webster, David A. Bolton and wife, Robyn, of Smyrna, TN; two daughters, Paula Mollett and Bill of Portsmouth and Beth Justice and Don of Lynchburg, OH; eleven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a sister, Nancy Neff and husband Gary. In addition to his mother he was preceded in death by two sisters, Kathy Madden and Tonda Stiles.

Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at D.W. SWICK-NELSON FUNERAL HOME in South Webster with Dale L. Evans, Jr. officiating. Interment will follow at Pinkerman Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday 6 to 8 p.m. and Wednesday 12 Noon to 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Fond memories of Dale and expressions of condolence may be shared at www.DWSwickNelsonFuneralHome.com.