DALLAS E. COOPER JR.

WEST PORTSMOUTH — Dallas E. Cooper Jr., 27 of West Portsmouth died Friday, March 1, 2019 at his home. He was born August 15, 1991 in Portsmouth to Dallas Cooper Sr. of West Portsmouth and Kristie (Tony) Jamison Plevrakis of McDermott. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Dorothy Cooper.

Along with his parents, he is survived by 2 sisters; Jerica (Jake) Stevens of West Portsmouth and Abbegail Plevrakis of McDermott, a brother, Bronston Bennett of West Portsmouth, 5 nieces, 2 nephews, grandparents; Larry Cooper, Donald and Debra Jamison, 2 aunts; Paula Sue Cooper and Sherry Lynn Jones, and an uncle, Denver Cooper.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Friday, March 8, 2019 at the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth with Ralph Hayslip officiating and interment in McKendree Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be at the funeral home from 5 to 8:00 PM on Thursday and one hour prior to the service on Friday. Condolences may be sent to http://www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.