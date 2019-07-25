DAN CHARLES

LUCASVILLE — Daniel Joseph Charles, 68, of Lucasville, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Southern Ohio Medical Center's Emergency Room.

He was born March 17, 1951 in Portsmouth, a son of the late James Manning and Josephine Elizabeth Strickland Charles.

Dan was a retired Safety Engineer for USEC and Safety Consultant on DOE projects for Battelle, a former Manager for Uranium Disposition Services, and began his career as a Biology Teacher for the Northwest Local School District. Dan was a 1969 Glenwood High School graduate, received his Bachelor of Science in Biology from Bowling Green University, and obtained his Masters in Safety Engineering from Marshall University. He was a member of the Pleasant Valley Branch of the Community of Christ and was the best Husband, Dad, and Grandpa in the world!

He is survived by his wife, Ruth Elaine Breech Charles, whom he married July 2, 1982 in Lucasville; two daughters, April Greene of Portsmouth and Kelly (Robert) Galindo of Galena, Ohio; four grandchildren, Megan Miller and her husband Josh Artis, Michael Miller, Amanda Galindo, and Max Greene; his niece, Jada (Keith) Adams of Pataskala; and two half sisters, Tiffany Johnson and Jennifer Maxwell both of Georgia.

Dan was also preceded in death by his two brothers, James Charles Jr. and Jeffrey Charles.

Funeral services will be conducted at noon, Saturday, July 27, 2019 at the Pleasant Valley Branch of the Community of Christ with Daron Lilly and Jeff Mitchell officiating. Friends may call 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville and an hour prior to the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Pleasant Valley Branch of the Community of Christ, c/o Treasurer, 39 Meadow Lane, Lucasville, OH 45648.