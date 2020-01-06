CLAY CITY-Dana Paulette Boggs, 52, of Clay City passed away Friday, January 3, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. Dana was born in Portsmouth Ohio on July 7, 1967 to Robert Paul and Virginia Jolen (McKenzie) Timberlake. Dana was a caring homemaker for her family.

Dana was a 1986 graduate of Greenup High School in Greenup, Kentucky. On June 16, 1986 she married Paul Boggs. Dana loved being with her kids and grandkids. She loved to go camping and riding with Paul on their Harley Trike.

Survivors include her loving husband of 33 years, Paul Boggs; children, Zachery Boggs and wife, Mika and Sarah Brown and husband, Josh; grandchildren, Bryleigh Craft, Aria Brown, Jolee Boggs and a expecting grandchild due on Dana's birthday; her brother, Robert Timberlake; and sister, Stephanie Phipps. Dana was preceded in death by her parents.

Services will be conducted on 11:00 AM Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Good Hope Baptist Church, 440 W. County Rd. 850 S., Clay City with Pastor Bob Dicky officiating. Burial will be in Beech Cemetery. Visitation is scheduled from 4:00 to 8:00 PM Monday, January 6, 2020 in Schoppenhorst Funeral Home, 301 E. 8th Street, Clay City. To light a candle in her memory, visit: www.frenchfuneralhome.com.