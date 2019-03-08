DANIEL E. LEWIS

LUCASVILLE — Daniel Edward Lewis, 40, of Lucasville, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019 at his residence. Born March 6, 1978 in Portsmouth, a son of Eugene and Nancy Bartee Lewis, he was a 1997 graduate of Valley High School and was a concrete construction worker.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Keri Davis Lewis; one daughter, Riley Lewis; three sisters, Carol Lewis, Christina Ellis, Monica Lewis; one brother, Ernie Lewis, and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted at Noon Monday, March 11, 2019 at Millers Run Church in Lucasville with Michael Bartee officiating. Burial will be at Jacobs Cemetery. Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. to Noon prior to the service. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to www.edafh.com.