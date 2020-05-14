Daniel McDavid
1954 - 2020
FRANKLIN FURNACE—Daniel "Dan" Thomas McDavid, 65, of Franklin Furnace passed away Monday, May 11, 2020. Danny was born in Ironton, Ohio October 18, 1954 to Carmella Orsini McDavid and the late Daniel Watson McDavid. In addition to his mother, Dan is survived by his brother, Kevin (Diane) McDavid, longtime companion, Vicki Jenkins and his children, Heather McDavid, Heidi (Brad) Bainer and Tyler (Shanleigh) Knittel-McDavid. He was the proud grandfather of Jaida (Christian) Green, Joie Dickerson, Sydney Bainer and Savannah Bainer, great grandfather to Avery Green and uncle to Patrick (Samantha) McDavid and Erin (Jason) Southall. Danny was a 1972 Green High School graduate and a well-known athlete, coach and referee. During his career, he coached football teams at Green, South Point, Northwest and Portsmouth West as well as baseball at Green. Over the years, he has led multiple teams to numerous championships and titles and was the recipient of the USA Today Most Caring Coach Award in 1996. Beyond all the titles and winning records, he will be remembered for his love of the game and his dedication to the young men and women that he coached. There will be visitation for Danny, 2:00-4:00 pm Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home in Wheelersburg. Social distancing will have to be observed. In lieu of flowers, a scholarship will be established at a later date or contact Tammie Davisson Niemer. Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrison-pyles.com.

Published in The Daily Times from May 14 to May 15, 2020.
Visitation
MAY
16
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 14, 2020
You touched many lives... gone too soon my friend. We'll miss you.
Tony Pollard
Friend
