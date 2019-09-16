DUBLIN — Daniel Thomas Zallanta of Dublin, Ohio passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, at the age of 82. Sunrise August 23, 1937 and Sunset September 13, 2019.

Preceded in death by his parents Louis Zallanta and Catherine Zallanta Benedetto. He is survived by his beloved wife and best friend of over 60 years, Joyce (Liebert) Zallanta, daughter and son-in-law Denise & Jeff Cutler, son and daughter-in-law Doug & Laura Zallanta, grandchildren Jenica (Alston) Williamson, Samantha (Michael) Franklin, Alex Zallanta, Joey Zallanta, Catherine Zallanta, and great-grandchildren Wiley and Evelyn Williamson, Lennan and Palmer Joy Franklin, and his sister Sandy (Don) Buck and cousin Fred (Mary Ellen) Lancia along with many nieces and nephews.

He was a co-founder and Vice President of Manufacturing of the Liebert Corporation in Worthington, Ohio. He was loved by all he met and lived a beautiful life devoted to his family. He was a humble man with an incredibly big heart, strong work ethic, and a giving and generous spirit.

A celebration of Dan's life will be held on Friday, September 20th from 4-7 pm at Wedgewood Golf and Country Club at 9600 Wedgewood Boulevard, Powell, OH.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, those wishing to do so can make a donation in Dan's memory to the Mid-Ohio Foodbank on their website at www.midohiofoodbank.org or by check to Mid-Ohio Foodbank, 3960 Brookham Dr., Grove City, OH 43123 or simply do an act of kindness for someone to honor the legacy of his giving spirit. To send an online condolence, please visit www.rutherfordfuneralhomes.com.