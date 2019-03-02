DANNIE P. MADDOX

WAVERLY —Dannie Paul Maddox, 66, of Waverly, passed away Thursday, February 28, 2019, at Adena Pike Medical Center in Waverly. He was born March 20, 1952, in Ironton, a son of the late H. Horton and Stella Oliver Maddox. Dannie was a graduate of Green High School in the class of 1970 and a graduate of The Ohio State University with a bachelor's degree in chemical engineering in 1974. He was a member of Western Sun Masonic Lodge #91, Scottish Rite and El Hasa Shrine. He attended Chapel Hill Church.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Hitchcock Maddox; two sons, Andrew Maddox, Daniel Maddox; one granddaughter, Abigale Maddox two daughters, Sheli Cherry, Sheri Himes; one son, Greg Frazier; one brother, Jack (Peggy) Maddox; two sisters, Doris Jolene (Willie) DeMoss, Lovenia (Mick) Casto, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted at 7:30 p.m Monday, March 4, 2019, at Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford with Ronnie Hines officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Monday prior to the service. Masonic services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. by Western Sun Masonic Lodge #91. Online condolences may be sent to www.edafh.com.