Danny Ellis
MCDERMOTT-Daniel Enos Ellis, 57, of McDermott, passed away Friday, August 7, 2020 at his residence.

He was born May 14, 1963, in Portsmouth, son of Helen Louise Lute Ellis of McDermott and the late Donald Enos Ellis.

Danny was a former Security Guard for Taylor Lumber, attended Beech Fork Church, and Northwest High School. He was an avid sports fan following The Northwest Mohawks, OSU Buckeyes, Cincinnati Reds, and Dirt Track racing.

He is also survived by his wife Sherry Marie Williams Ellis, whom he married July 28, 1990 in Lucasville; five sons, Daniel (Stephanie) Ellis of Warren, Ohio, Adam Ellis (Beth) of Lucasville, Derrick (Katie) Ellis, Jacob (Kim) Ellis, and Orion Ellis all of McDermott; one daughter, Jennifer (Ben) Ellis of Waverly; 17 grandchildren; two brothers, Sam Ellis of Lucasville and David Ellis of Portsmouth; four sisters, Connie Cooper of West Portsmouth,

Bonnie Hodge of Amelia, Julie Ellis of New Boston, and Leila Fuller of McDermott.

Danny was also preceded in death by one son, Justin Ellis.

Funeral services will be conducted at noon, Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville with Tom Brown officiating. Burial will follow in Scioto Burial Park. Friends may call 5 to 8 p.m. Monday and an hour prior to the service Tuesday at the funeral home. Masks will be required for attendance per order of the Ohio Department of Health.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to be made to the McKinley Funeral Home, PO Box 729, Lucasville, OH 45648.



Published in The Daily Times from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McKinley Funeral Home
10562 U.S. Route 23 N
Lucasville, OH 45648
(740) 259-2481
