DANNY HAYWOOD

WHEELERSBURG — Danny Haywood, 68, of Wheelersburg, died Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Grant Medical Center in Columbus.

He was born September 17, 1950 in Portsmouth to the late Dewey and Ruth Hammond Haywood.

He was a US Army veteran; retired agent from Commonwealth Insurance Agency; and proprietor of Haywood Construction Company.

Danny was a bowler in the Portsmouth Senior League; a golfer, avid camper and deer hunter. He especially enjoyed the company of friends, Jason, Jim, Ann, Dean and Cheryl.

He is survived by his wife, Lynn Jones Haywood; one daughter, Stacy (Christopher) Craft of Portsmouth; two granddaughters, Sadie Craft and Ella Craft, who were the light of his life; and one brother, Larry Haywood of Wheelersburg.

There will be no visitation.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are under the direction of F.C. Daehler Mortuary Company in Portsmouth.