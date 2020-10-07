1/
Danny Ratliff
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Danny's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

LUCASVILLE-Daniel Dean Ratliff, 77, of Lucasville, passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Southern Ohio Medical Center.

He was born August 24, 1943 in Piketon, Ohio, a son of the late Marse and Leah Slagle Ratliff.

Danny was retired from the Laborer's Union Local #83 with 50 years of service, a US Army Viet Nam veteran, and former member of the William Baker Post of the American Legion. He was a member of Emmanuel United Methodist Church in Lucasville and a 1965 Piketon High School graduate.

He was also preceded in death by his sons, Jason Nicolas Ratliff and Timothy Joseph Ratliff; three brothers, Sam, Dale, and Billy Joe Ratliff; and one sister, Karen Young.

Danny is survived by his wife, Karen Cattell Ratliff whom he married August 8, 1967 in Portsmouth; his daughter, Jennifer Ratliff of Lucasville; and two sisters, Mary Ann Baughman and Leah Ratliff both of Lancaster.

Graveside services will be held in Lucasville Cemetery with Mike Musser officiating at the convenience of the family. Graveside military rites will be performed by the William Baker and James F. Irwin Posts of the American Legion. Arrangements are under the direction of the McKinley Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved