Danny Ratliff

LUCASVILLE-Daniel Dean Ratliff, 77, of Lucasville, passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Southern Ohio Medical Center.

He was born August 24, 1943 in Piketon, Ohio, a son of the late Marse and Leah Slagle Ratliff.

Danny was retired from the Laborer's Union Local #83 with 50 years of service, a US Army Viet Nam veteran, and former member of the William Baker Post of the American Legion. He was a member of Emmanuel United Methodist Church in Lucasville and a 1965 Piketon High School graduate.

He was also preceded in death by his sons, Jason Nicolas Ratliff and Timothy Joseph Ratliff; three brothers, Sam, Dale, and Billy Joe Ratliff; and one sister, Karen Young.

Danny is survived by his wife, Karen Cattell Ratliff whom he married August 8, 1967 in Portsmouth; his daughter, Jennifer Ratliff of Lucasville; and two sisters, Mary Ann Baughman and Leah Ratliff both of Lancaster.

Graveside services will be held in Lucasville Cemetery with Mike Musser officiating at the convenience of the family. Graveside military rites will be performed by the William Baker and James F. Irwin Posts of the American Legion. Arrangements are under the direction of the McKinley Funeral Home.