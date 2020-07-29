1/
Darin Newsome
PORTSMOUTH-Darin Andrew Newsome, 47, of Portsmouth, died July 28, 2020 at SOMC Hospice. He was born August 17, 1972 in Portsmouth, to Patty (Gyor) Newsome and the late, Dave Newsome. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his grandparents; Dewey and Ada Newsome, Paul Gyor, and Christine Gyor Howard.

Darin is survived by his mother, Patty Newsome, brother, David (Patti) Newsome, sister, Lisa (Dan) Hess, and five nephews and two nieces that he loved dearly. Darin had a heart to give and help others in any way possible. He gave his heart to the Lord as Pastor Sam Salyer prayed with him. For this we are comforted in knowing we will see him again. He was greatly loved by his family and will be greatly missed.

Services were private and under the direction of Melcher Hammer Funeral Home in Portsmouth, Ohio.



Published in The Daily Times from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
