Darin Newsome

PORTSMOUTH-Darin Andrew Newsome, beloved son of Patty and the late David Newsome, passed away July 28, 2020 at SOMC hospice. Darin was a graduate of Minford High School and was a former employee of GTE North, Marion, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his father David, his grandparents, Ada and Dewey Newsome, Christine Gyor Howard and Paul Gyor. He is survived by his mother Patty with whom he resided. A sister Lisa (Dan) Hess, Brother, David (Patti) Newsome, five nephews and two nieces whom he loved dearly. He is also survived by a high school cherished friend, Amanda Caseman Sparks.

Darin had a kind and generous heart, always willing to help others. He was dearly loved by his family and many friends and will be greatly missed.

At his request private services were held at Melcher/Hammer funeral home. He was cremated and laid to rest with his father at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Because of his faith in Jesus Christ and accepting Him as his Savior, we will see him again and for this promise we are comforted and at peace.