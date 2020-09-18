Darlene Shoemaker

PORTSMOUTH — Darlene E. Shoemaker, Age 92 of Portsmouth, went to be with the Lord September 18, 2020. At her home. She was born May 10, 1928 in Portsmouth to Walter and Trilby (Burchett) Brigner. She graduated from Valley High School. Darlene was a long time member of Cedar Street Church of Christ in Christian Union in New Boston. She was a great homemaker who enjoyed going to flea markets. She was a loving mother and grandmother who more than anything enjoyed spending time with her family.

She is survived by two sons, Keith (Vicki) Shoemaker of Portsmouth, Kevin (Nancy) Shoemaker of Columbus; one brother Paul (Hazel) Brigner of Sterling Heights, MI; two sisters, Lena Sanders of Grove City, Beulah (Don) Maple of Portsmouth; 11 grandchildren; four great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Donald, brothers, David Lee and Carl Brigner, and a sister Naomi Malone.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, September 21, 2020 at D.W. Swick-Nelson Funeral Home in New Boston with Pastor Brad Angus officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Gardens in Franklin Furnace. Friends may call Sunday, from 5-7 p.m. and Monday one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be sent to www.DWSwickNelsonFuneralHome.com.