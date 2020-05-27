WHEELERSBURG-Darlene Ruth Skaggs, 88, of Wheelersburg passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at SOMC Hospice in Portsmouth. Darlene was born June 7, 1931 in Franklin Furnace, Ohio to the late Earl Arthur and Ruby Wineberner Arthur. Darlene was a Green High School graduate and a member of First Church of Christ. In addition to her parents, Darlene was preceded in death by her husband, Bennie Elwood Skaggs on January 3, 2020, whom she married December 24, 1949 in Franklin Furnace. She was also preceded in death by two sons, Roger and Rick Skaggs and several brothers and sisters, Ray, Richard and Ronnie, Freda, Opal and Evelyn. Darlene is survived by a sister Sharon (Dick) Rowe; two grandchildren, R. Todd (Michelle) Skaggs and Keri Skaggs; three great grandchildren, Michael (Micheala) Skaggs, Taylor Skaggs and Drew Skaggs; two great, great grandchildren, Kent Skaggs and Emmett Skaggs and a daughter-in-law, Debbie Skaggs. Services will be 1:00 pm Friday, May 29, 2020 at Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home in Wheelersburg with Sam Cooke officiating. Interment will follow in Memorial Burial Park. The family with receive friends at the funeral home from 11:00 am until the 1:00 pm service hour. Due to health requirements, social distancing will need to be practiced. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made in Darlene's name to SOMC Hospice. Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrison-pyles.com.
Published in The Daily Times from May 27 to May 28, 2020.