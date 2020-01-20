UPPER SANDUSKY-Darline Ferguson age 71 of Upper Sandusky, died Friday January 17, 2020 at Wyandot Memorial Hospital. She was born in Matewan, West Virginia to William (Big Daddy Bill) Campbell and Dahlia McCoy Campbell. Darline was a direct decedent of the McCoy family recognized as they feuding Hatfield-McCoy Families in West Virginia and Kentucky. She was raised in Burnwell, KY where she attended the Church of God She married Joseph Ferguson on January 6, 1983 in Gatlinburg, KY.

Surviving is her husband Joseph of Upper Sandusky, daughter Patricia (David) Hawk of Upper Sandusky, grandchildren Stephanie Hawk, Peyton Hawk both of Upper Sandusky and great granddaughter Alynah Hawk of Upper Sandusky, sisters Lynn (Carl) Deaubler and Billie Campbell both of Minford, OH. She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters Diana Campbell and Mardi Campbell.

She graduated from Belfry High School in Belfry, KY. After High School she worked as a secretary for the U. S. Government. Darline continued her career as a civilian employee in food service with the US Army in Germany and Fort Carson, CO. Her last employment was providing private home care for the elderly.

She and her siblings formed the musical group known as the Campbell Sisters. They performed in Nashville at the Grand Ole Opry. They were also the opening act for many famous performers over the years. Throughout her life Darline had a special bond with her sisters.

Darline enjoyed singing, playing guitar, watching reality TV, and court TV. She was a home body. Most important was her love for her family.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday January 23. 2019 at 2pm with Denny Livingston officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday from noon until 2pm at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be

made to Wyandot County Humane Society or Upper Sandusky Food Pantry in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home 226 E. Wyandot Ave. Upper Sandusky, OH 43351. Visit www.BringmanClark.com to light a candle, extend a condolence or share a memory.