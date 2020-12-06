WHEELERSBURG – Darrell Wayne Conley, 63, of Wheelersburg passed away Saturday, December 5, 2020 at University of Cincinnati Medical Center. He was born May 26, 1957and a son of Maxine Scarberry Conley and the late Kerna Conley, Jr. He was a 1976 Minford High School graduate, retired from Mills Pride in Waverly and attended Minford Bible Baptist Church. Darrell loved life and riding his four-wheeler and motorcycle. He loved to hunting and hanging out with his friends.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by one sister, Pinky (Ed) Boyer; his nephew, Eric (Kara) Brambelett; niece, Lisa Bramblett; their children, Jesse and Christopher Bramblett; nephew, Seth (Ashley) Boyer; their children, Sophia and Hailey Boyer; nephew, Alex (Tara) Boyer; their children, Trey and Drake Boyer; niece, Latoya Nolan; her children, Tayiah and Ezekiel Davis, Naylan Willis, and three aunts, Joyce, Carol and Janet.

Graveside services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Rubyville Community Church Cemetery with Pastor Brett McGraw officiating. Per CDC guidelines and governor recommendations, everyone is asked to wear a mask and practice proper social distancing procedures and guidelines. Arrangements are under the direction of Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford. Online condolences may be sent to www.edafh.com.