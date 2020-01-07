CHILLICOTHE - Darrell Wayne Day, age 67, of Chillicothe formerly of New Boston, passed away Friday, January 3, 2020 at the VA Hospital in Chillicothe. He was born January 4, 1952 in Portsmouth to Garland and Mildred (McFarland) Day. Darrell was a 1970 graduate of Glenwood High School and entered the U.S. Navy where he served two years during the Vietnam era. He worked for the New Boston Coke Plant and then in maintenance for the CSX Railroad. In his free time he enjoyed music and was a Buckeyes fan.

He is survived by his daughters, Misty (Ryan) Hawk of Lucasville, Tara (Vincent) Stiles of Minford; brother, Dennis Day of Columbus; sisters, Donna (Phil) Barker of Erlanger, KY and Diana Holsinger of Columbus; four grandchildren, Kenzie and Avery Hawk, Ajay and Chase Stiles. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Jeremiah, in infancy.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at D.W SWICK-NELSON FUNERAL HOME in New Boston with Pastor Calvin Ray Evans officiating. Friends may call one hour prior to the service. Fond memories of Darrell and expressions of condolence may be shared with www.DWSwickNelsonFuneralHome.com.