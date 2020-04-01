PORTSMOUTH-Darrell Edward Leadingham, 74, of Portsmouth, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at SOMC Hospice in Portsmouth, Ohio. Darrell was born April 6, 1945 in Portsmouth, Ohio to the late Russell and Kathleen Adams Leadingham. He was owner of KD Dragway. In addition to his parents, Darrell was preceded in death by a brother, Leroy Leadingham. Darrell is survived by his wife, of 52 years, Sue Percell Leadingham; two brothers, Roger (Judy) Leadingham and Steve Kidder; a daughter, Jennifer (Chad) Cornell; a son, Darrell Edward Leadingham II and family; granddaughter, Kylie (Andy) Fenton; grandsons, Kaleb Kinker, Shayne (Mariah) Cornell, Korey (Mia) Cornell; four special angels, Lucas, Blake, Sadie and Marli; three special nieces, Kathy, Kim and Donna and several loved aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Due to the current health restrictions, the service will be graveside at Vernon Cemetery with Chad Cornell officiating. There will be a Memorial service for Darrell at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home in Wheelersburg. Condolences to the family may be made at www.harrison-pyles.com.