MCDERMOTT-Darrell Jay Spencer, 66, of McDermott, Ohio passed 3:37 a.m. Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at his home.

Darrell was born August 20, 1954 in Portsmouth, Ohio, the son of the late Jay Spencer and Stella Mae (Puckett) Spencer. On July 5, 1975, he was united in marriage to Dianna (Means) Spencer, who survives.

Also surviving are three children, Darrell (Johnna) Spencer, Jr., Christina (Bill) Brown and Becky (David Moore) Spencer, eight grandchildren, Kelsie (Kyle) Caudill, Devin Spencer-Swords, Billy Brown, Jr., Cody Moore, Mikala Moore, Gabriella Spencer, Shanna Moore and Ethan Spencer, six sisters, Carol Evans, Stella Collins, Tina (Greg) Kazee, Elizabeth Sigman, Beverly (George) Crace, and Barb (Tom) Strickland, four brothers, Chris Spencer, Mark Spencer, Junior Spencer and Johnny (Suzanne) Spencer, several nieces and nephews and special friends, Rick and Sheila.

Darrell was preceded in death by his parents, son, Jason Carl Michael Spencer, three brothers, Clifford Spencer, Harold Spencer and Wayne Spencer, and sister, Louise Wolfe.

Darrell was an operator and a Veteran of the U.S. Army.

Funeral arrangements are under the care of Boyer Cremation Services.

Memorial contributions may be sent to 49 Crawford Street, McDermott, Ohio 45652.

