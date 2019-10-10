Darrold Clark (1944 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Darrold Clark.
Service Information
D.W. Swick-Nelson Funeral Homes – New Boston Chapel
1104 Harrisonville Avenue
New Boston, OH
45662
(740)-456-4133
Calling hours
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
D.W. Swick-Nelson Funeral Homes – New Boston Chapel
1104 Harrisonville Avenue
New Boston, OH 45662
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
D.W. Swick-Nelson Funeral Homes – New Boston Chapel
1104 Harrisonville Avenue
New Boston, OH 45662
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

NEW BOSTON - Darrold Ray Clark, Sr., age 75, of New Boston, passed away Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at Community Hospice in Ashland. He was born September 14, 1944, in Garrison, KY to the late William Robert and Omah (Scott) Clark. After graduating from Lewis County High School he joined and served in the United States Army. He was in the New Boston Police Department for 47 years and served as chief for 17 years before retiring. Darrold was of the Baptist faith and he loved woodworking, especially making birdhouses. Darrold also loved gardening and growing flowers.

Darrold is survived by his wife, Sharon Lee (Stuber) Clark; one son, Darrold Clark Jr. (Jill); two daughters, Annette Clark-Brown of Wheelersburg and Rebecca M. Clark-Stanley (Gary) of Georgetown, KY; a brother, Arnold Clark of South Shore, KY; a sister, Bonnie May of Garrison, KY; thirteen grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Olivia Brooke Clark and a brother, Billy Joe Clark.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, October 14, 2019, at the D.W. SWICK – NELSON FUNERAL HOME in New Boston. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Franklin Furnace with military graveside honors provided by the James Dickey Post #23 of the American Legion. Friends may call Sunday from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home and one hour prior to the services on Monday. Fond memories and expressions of condolence may be left at www.DWSwickNelsonFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.