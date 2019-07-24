DAVE SHAFFER

WHEELERSBURG — Curtis D. "Dave" Shaffer, 89 years old of Wheelersburg, changed to his eternal home, Heaven, on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Dave was born January 30, 1930 in Lucasville to the late Curtis Dean and Maggie Shaffer. He worked at Martin Marietta for 20 years and retired. Prior to that he worked at North American Rockwell in Columbus. Dave was a member, Deacon and Sunday School Superintendent for 31 years at Sand Hill Christian Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, Dave was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Hall Shaffer; a brother, Charles; two sisters, Helen and Betty; a granddaughter, Denise and son-in-law, Arlo Tobiason. Dave is survived by one son, David and Clara Shaffer; four daughters, Brenda and Tony Mollett, Donna and Robert Anglin, Beverly Tobiason and Margaret Phillips Chapman and a brother, Ralph Shaffer. Also surviving are many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. The family offers many thanks to caregivers and nurses and SOMC Hospice. He is gone but not forgotten. Dave was a tremendous loving dad to all of us. He will be missed but left all of us with many precious memories.

Services will be 10:00 am Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home in Wheelersburg with Pastors Jared Timberlake and Tony Mollett officiating. Interment will follow in Memorial Burial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6:00-8:00 pm Friday, July 26, 2019 and one hour before the service on Saturday. Condolences to the family may be made at www.harrison-pyles.com.