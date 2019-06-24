DAVID L. ALLEN

MINFORD — David Lee Allen, 65, of Minford passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019 at SOMC Hospice. Born January 1, 1954 in Portsmouth, a son of the late Marvin G. and Marie Salyers Allen, he was a 1973 Minford High School graduate, was an employee of N&S Railroad for 40 years, and attended Rubyville Community Church. David was a member of International Brotherhood of Teamsters and Portsmouth Elks.

He is survived by two brothers, Ray Allen, Dale Allen, four sisters, Jean Ginn, Connie Stamper, Debbie Johnson, Misty Lauder, and a special nephew Adam Lauder.

Graveside services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, June 27, 2019 at White Cemetery in Minford. Arrangements are under the direction of Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford. Online condolences may be made to www.edafh.com. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to SOMC Hospice, 2201 25th Street, Portsmouth, Ohio 45662 in David's name.