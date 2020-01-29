LUCASVILLE-David James Bender, 41, of Lucasville, passed away Monday, January 27, 2020 at his residence.

He was born August 26, 1978 in Portsmouth a son of Paul and Linda Feurt Bender of Lucasville.

David was a former Ironworker and a Northwest High School graduate.

He is also survived by one son, David James Bender Jr. at home; Grandmother, Wanda Bender of Rosemount; one loving aunt; and several loving uncles.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family under the care of the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville.

Memorial contributions may be made in David's name to the .