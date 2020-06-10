RUBYVILLE – David Arthur Braden, Sr., 81 of Rubyville passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at SOMC Hospice. Born April 21 1939 in Dayton, Ohio, a son of the late Todd and Thelma Wycuff Braden, he retired from Dayton-Walther where he was known as "Slave" after 29 years of service and attended Rubyville Community Church.

He is survived by three daughters, Cathy (Mark) Stahl, Tammy Edge, Judy (Donnie) Caseman; six grandchildren, Brent Stahl, James (Micah) Wheeler, Amanda (Chuck) Adkins, Shane (Sarah) Caseman, Cameron (Ashley) Caseman, Chad Braden; six great grandchildren, David Wheeler, Brenzlee Wheeler, Madelyn Caseman, Payton Caseman, Lexi Caseman, Aubrey Caseman; one brother, Todd "Bub" Braden; one sister, Naomi Farahay; one brother-in-law, Nathan Ray Dalton, and two sisters-in-law, Sharon Braden and Avelene Braden. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of more than 50 years, Ramona Darlene "Moe" Mathis Braden on December 11, 2010 whom he married May 7, 1960; one son, David A. Braden, Jr.; two brothers, Tom Braden, Jack Braden, and one sister, Nancy Dalton.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 15, 2020 at Rubyville Community Church with Pastor Calvin Ray Evans and Cameron Caseman officiating. Burial will be at Universal Cemetery. Friends may call at Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. Sunday and one hour prior to the service on Monday at the church. Online condolences may be sent to www.edafh.com.