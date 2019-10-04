VALDOSTA — David Edward Brooks, Sr., of Valdosta, passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. He was born in Portsmouth, Ohio on May 31, 1936, to the late David William Brooks, and Nellie Francis Holland Brooks. Mr. Brooks served in the United States Air Force from 1957 to 1961. Following his service, he went in the insurance business for Gulf Life Insurance in 1961, and United Insurance in 1971. He served as President of Valdosta Life Underwriter's Association and established Valdosta Furniture and Mattress in 1978. He was a member of Valdosta Elks Lodge #728 where he served as an officer and chairman of various committees, including serving as Exalted Ruler in 1994 and 1995. He was a member of the American Legion, Valdosta Touchdown Club, and a member of First Baptist Church since 1962.

Mr. Brooks is survived by his wife of 59 years, Joan Acosta Brooks, of Valdosta; his daughters Alisa Brooks Ganzak (Bob), Shannon Brooks Best (Patrick), Kelly Brooks Johnson (Matt); his son David Edward Brooks, Jr.; his grandchildren, Heather Fulgham, Brooke King, David Williams, Jr., Megan Smith, Blake Williams, Rachel Williams, Jordan Weaver, Logan Best, Landen Best, Jayden Best, Brooks Best, Jensen Best, and Olivia Brooks; his eleven great grandchildren; his sister-in-law, Joyce Goddard, of Orange, TX. He was preceded in death by his daughter and son-in-law, Tanya Brooks Dodson and Loren Dodson, his brother David William Brooks, Jr., and sister Virginia Francis Justice.

Funeral services for Mr. Brooks will be held on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of the Carson McLane Funeral Home with Rev. Mac Weaver officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 4-6 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers please donate to First Baptist Church of Valdosta, 200 W. Central Ave., Valdosta, GA, 31601, or the , 804 Cherry St. Ste A, Macon, GA, 31201. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane.