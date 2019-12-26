WHEELERSBURG - David Lester Burton, age 94, of Wheelersburg, formerly of Franklin Furnace, went to be with the Lord on Christmas Day, 2019. He was born in Franklin Furnace on April 9, 1925, to Ferris and Lillian (Maggard) Burton. David was a 1942 graduate of Green High School and served in WWII as a member of the U.S. Marine Corps. He was a steelworker for AK Steel for 39 years and retired from its electric shop as a team leader. He enjoyed fishing, target shooting, archery, and gardening. He was known for growing amazing tomatoes. David attended Haverhill Methodist Church for many years.

He is survived by his sons, Michael (Kathy) Burton of Portsmouth, Patrick (Carolyn) Burton of Springfield, VA; daughters, Carol Stiverson of Murrells Inlet, SC, Regina Burton of Jasper, GA; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two wives, Pauline and Wanda; a daughter, Paula.

Funeral services for David will be 12 noon on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at D.W. SWICK-NELSON FUNERAL HOME in Wheelersburg with Pastor Calvin Ray Evans officiating. Military honors will be provided by James Irwin Post #622 and James Baker Post #363, American Legion. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Franklin Furnace. Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until 12 noon on Saturday prior to the funeral. Fond memories of David and expressions of condolence may be shared at www.DWSwickNelsonFuneralHome.com.