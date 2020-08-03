LYONS, GA-David A. Campbell, 70 of Lyons, Georgia, Died Monday, July 31, 2020, following an extended illness. He was born February 13, 1950 in Portsmouth, Ohio to the late Lee Gladstone Campbell and Irma Plummer Campbell. He was a graduate of Portsmouth West High School and received a degree from Shawnee State University in Respiratory Therapy. David served in the United States Air Force. He began his career at Southern Ohio Medical Center. David was Director of the Meadow Regional Center in Vidalia, Georgia for over 20 years. He retired from Evans Memorial Hospital in Claxton, Georgia. He was an avid Ohio State Buckeye Fan. He volunteered for many Civic organization events and his church and school events. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Lyons, Georgia. He also attended Harden's Chapel in Lyons, Georgia.

Along with his parents, David was preceded in death by 2 sisters, Betty Boren and Phyllis Shepherd, and 5 brothers, James Hopkins, Robert Hopkins, Clarence Hopkins, and Anton Keith Hopkins.

David is survived by his wife, Sabrina C. Campbell; 2 daughters, Cari C. Crews and husband Dently, Courtney C. Edenfield and husband Tyler; a son, Matthew David Campbell of Oak Hill, West Virginia; a sister, Penny C. Mavridoglou and her husband George; 4 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. David came from a large extended family and will be missed by his family and friends.

A graveside service will be held Tuesday, August 4th at 11AM in the Lyons City Cemetery in Lyons Georgia with Pastor Carrol E. Gay officiating.

The family will receive friends at the Lyons City Cemetery an hour prior to the service. Flowers are welcome or memorial contributions can be made to the Cornerstone Children's Center, in c/o Vidalia First Methodist Church, P.O. Box 150, Vidalia, GA 30475.