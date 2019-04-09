DAVID JOHN COOK

COLUMBUS — David John Cook, 70, of Columbus, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Arlington Court in Columbus, Ohio. David was born March 5, 1949 in Ironton, Ohio to the late John Elmer and Mildred Schwamberger Cook. David served in the U.S. Army as a Medic during the Vietnam conflict; he worked as a truck driver for Mike's Trucking; he was a member of the VFW and the American Legion and he was of the Catholic faith. David is survived by his wife, Judy Ann Brown Cook, whom he married July 12, 1969 in Wheelersburg. Also surviving is a brother-in-law, Paul Brown.

Military graveside services conducted by the James Dickey Post #23, American Legion will be 1:00 pm Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Haverhill Cemetery. Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home in Wheelersburg is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.harrison-pyles.com