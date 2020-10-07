1/
David Cyrus
1936 - 2020
{ "" }
LUCASVILLE-David Lewis Cyrus Sr., 83, of Lucasville, passed away peacefully at his residence on Tuesday, October 6, 2020.

He was born December 13, 1936 in Spencer, West Virginia, a son of the late Thomas William and Freda Crystal (Nutter) Cyrus Sr.

He was also preceded in death by his wife, Wilma McGraw Cyrus, May 11, 2018; and two brothers, Glenn and Tom Cyrus.

David is survived by two daughters, Charmin (Bruce) Good and Nicole (Chris) Altman; two sons, David (Kay) Cyrus Jr. and Aaron (Kristi) Cyrus; 9 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. three sisters, Alice Cochenour, Freda Morris, and Geraldine Cyrus; and dear friend, Paul Dace.

Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, October 8, 2020 in Lucasville Cemetery with Bud Mefford officiating. Friends may call from Noon to 1:30 p.m. at the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville.



Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Calling hours
12:00 - 01:30 PM
McKinley Funeral Home
OCT
8
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Lucasville Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
McKinley Funeral Home
10562 U.S. Route 23 N
Lucasville, OH 45648
(740) 259-2481
