DAVID FREE

MCDERMOTT —David Lee Free, 76, of McDermott, passed away Friday, March 29, 2019, at his residence.

He was born March 29, 1943, in Lucasville, a son of the late Lafe Robert and Maude Pearl Wilson Free.

He was a retired electrician for USEC, a US Navy Viet Nam veteran, a member of the James Dickey Post of the American Legion, and a 1963 Northwest High School graduate.

David was also preceded in death by a daughter, Connie Cable; and several brothers and sisters.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon Taylor Free, whom he married August 21, 1966, in West Virginia; two daughters, Rachael Leigh Free of Lucasville and Debra (Alan) Redmond of Hartwell, Georgia; five grandchildren, Megan, Amber, David Lee, Alexis, and Sara; three great-grandchildren, Vance, Grayson, and Abigail; two brothers, Lafe Robert Free Jr. of Lucasville and Roger Dale Free of Hopkinsville, Ky.; and one sister, Martha Sue Jackson of Marysville, Ohio.

A Celebration of Life was held at the residence Sunday, March 31, 2019, and Military graveside rites will be conducted at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville.