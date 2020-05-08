PORTSMOUTH-David Ellsworth Goodwin, 85, of Portsmouth, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020 at Bridgeport 360 Health Care Center. He was born April 3, 1935 in Birmingham, Michigan, a son of the late Alvin Henry and Marvel Boucher Goodwin. David was a retired owner and operator of Charmur Kennels in Wixom, Michigan, a former Lions Club member, and attended Stoney Run Tabernacle. He was a 1953 Seholm (Birmingham, Michigan) High School graduate where he performed in the choir with Paul Stokey of Peter, Paul and Mary fame. David was also preceded in death by the mother of his children, Barbara Lender Goodwin in 2016; a son, Keith Goodwin; a stepdaughter, Kelly Vincent; two brothers, Paul and Jack Goodwin; and an infant sister. He is survived by his wife, Lavada Adkins Goodwin whom he married July 19, 1986 in Bradenton, Florida; two sons, Dennis (Barbara) Goodwin of Fenton, Michigan and Kevin (Renee) Goodwin of Andover, New Hampshire; two stepdaughters, Nancy (Robert) Neeley of Otway and Paula (Kevin) Mathis of Franklin, North Carolina; 12 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. Burial will be at the convenience of the family in Roseland Park Cemetery in Michigan. Arrangements are under the direction of the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville.



