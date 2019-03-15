DAVID HONAKER JR.

SOUTH SHORE —David Honaker JR., 89, of South Shore, KY., passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, OH. He was born May 4, 1929, in Garrison, KY., a son of the late David W. Honaker SR., and Lula Meenach.

David was retired from N&W Railroad and was a U.S. Army Korean War Veteran.

Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by three sisters Alberta Honaker, Genieve Wells and Evelyn Sauers.

Surviving are his wife Ethel Anderson Honaker, three daughters Kathy (Rusty) Dillow of Garrison, KY., Mary (Kenny) Bailey and Cindy (Craig) Ingles both of Columbus, OH., one son Andy (Brenda) Gerlach of Lucasville, OH., one niece Debbie Sauers Davis of Huntington, TN., eight grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren and several other family and friends who will sadly miss him.

Funeral Services will be 2 P.M. Sunday, March 17, 2019, at the Roberson Funeral Home in South Shore, KY., with Brother Tim Underwood officiating. Burial will follow at Greene Cemetery in St Paul, KY. Friends may call at the Roberson Funeral Home Saturday, March 16, 2019, from 6 P.M. until 8 P.M. and one hour before the services hour on Sunday.

Kenny Bailey, Jimmy Bailey, Kyle Bailey, Rusty Dillow, Ryan Dillow and Joe Dillow will serve as pallbearers, Winnie Lowder will serve as honorary pallbearer.

Military graveside rites by Monte Lewis Stamm VFW Post 5438 Vanceburg, KY.

Online condolences can be left for the family and friends at www.robersonfuneral.com